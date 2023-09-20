Trending courses

In a bid to prepare Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) to steer their companies forward in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, ISB Executive Education in partnership with Emeritus has rolled out chief technology officer programme.

The 24-week programme by ISB expert faculty is designed to help senior technology professionals finesse their leadership and technical abilities. The programme has been curated for senior technology leaders who have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in technology leadership roles. Aspiring CTOs or those who are new to the role and want to hone their leadership skills will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities through this programme. This is facilitated through pre-recorded videos and master classes by industry experts, hands-on learning through action learning projects, career talks and peer-to-peer learning. The participants also gain the ISB Executive Alumni status, which makes them a part of a 50k+ member community for continued networking opportunities. The CTO programme starts on September 28, 2023.