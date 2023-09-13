Trending courses

In an initiative aimed at integrating over 60 skills within the context of curricular subjects for students, Zamit, a leading AI-enabled provider for the school ecosystem, has launched iSkiL, a one-of-its-kind ‘upskilling’ and empowerment programme for young students. The International Skills & Knowledge Integrated Learning (iSkil) programme has been developed using a proprietary AI-driven model built on the concept of Measure-Improve-Monitor (M-I-M). Importantly, the programme builds multiple skills including Learning Power, the core to academic excellence for any student.

This is a 60-hour programme for students of class V-X and a 130-hour programme for those in class XI, integrating skills development within the context of curricular subjects. The programme is aligned to the skills, traits, aptitudes and competencies recommended by both the NEP 2020 and the International Baccalaureate (IB) and mapped to the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) of England, Wales & Northern Ireland (UK’s regulatory framework) and certified by QAI UK.