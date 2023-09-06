Trending courses

The executive development programme in leadership & change management is an engaging yet rigorous seven-month online programme designed specifically for working professionals. This programme will help working professionals develop expertise in analysing a firm’s external and internal environment to identify and create competitive advantage as well as to formulate, implement and evaluate cross-functional decisions that directly affect the ability of the organisation to achieve its stated objectives. Eminent faculty members from XLRI will take live and interactive online classes, where you can gain hands-on practical experience.

Graduates (10+2+3) or diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/ state government) in any disclipline are eligible for the course. For international participants, graduation or equivalent degree from any recognised university or institution in their respective countries will be valid. A minimum of three year work experience is required to pursue the programme. The batch starts on November 17, 2023.