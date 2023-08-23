Trending courses

The 11-month Advanced Operations Management & Analytics programme from IIM Kozhikode provides a nuanced understanding of advanced concepts and practices in operations management and analytics. The course will help you gain expertise in economic order quantity, inventory classification and other inventory management techniques. The participants will also develop an in-depth proficiency in supply chain management including network strategy, sustainability and forecasting. Graduates (10+2+3)/ diploma holders (only 10+2+3) in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum one year of work experience (after graduation or diploma) as on September 30, 2023 can apply for the course. Upon completion of the course, receive a certificate of completion from one of India’s leading B-Schools (NIRF, 2023).