Trending courses

A six-month programme from IIM Lucknow is aimed to provide professionals, particularly those in functional decision-making roles such as sales, marketing, human resources, operations, production, and first-generation entrepreneurs, with a comprehensive understanding of essential financial accounting and financial management concepts. The programme ensures that participants, even those without prior exposure to the subject, can grasp the concepts, applications, and practices of financial accounting and financial management. It incorporates managerial practices and techniques relevant to the current corporate environment in finance. To participate in the programme, candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in graduation or diploma or post-graduation. Successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow. The first batch starts in November 2023.