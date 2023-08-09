Trending courses

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has called for applications to the courses being offered by its Zanzibar Campus, which is a unique partnership between the Governments of India, Zanzibar and IIT Madras. It will offer academic programmes starting October 2023.

The IIT Madras Zanzibar campus offers a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI or a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI, depending on their eligibility and qualifications. The programmes are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

Apart from a comprehensive curriculum that includes all aspects of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, students will have access to several interesting opportunities during their course of study. These include study abroad/semester exchange programmes with IITM’s partner institutions in the UK and Australia, among other countries, internships with various relevant companies and a chance to meet some of the course requirements at the IIT Madras campus in Chennai.