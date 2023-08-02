Trending courses

Physics Wallah (PW) recently announced the launch of the PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), a four-year residential programme in Computer Science and AI. The four-year fully residential programme offers a unique and holistic approach to education. With experienced faculty and industry leaders from top companies as mentors, an industry-oriented curriculum, up to 100% scholarships, and real-world projects, students are equipped for success in their professional journey. Personalised guidance, four comprehensive internships, networking opportunities, global exposure and a state-of-the-art campus further enhance the programme’s effectiveness.

Additionally, students have the opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree in parallel from a premier institute. The degree qualifies individuals to explore opportunities for further education in India or abroad and makes them eligible to appear for competitive examinations. The first batch of PW IOI is set to commence on September 27. Students eligible for JEE Advance will get direct admission to the programme.