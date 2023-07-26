Trending courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the launch of advanced certification in Web 3.0, social media and metaverse programme. In the process, learners will gain in-depth know-how about web 3.0, social media and metaverse through hands-on projects and case studies with tools like WordPress, Google Analytics, PHP, and Orange. They will also learn e-commerce website development and integration with social media analytics, and digital tools for marketing. The programme is specially designed for graduates from any background seeking a career in web 3.0, social media, or metaverse domains, as well as professionals in the software and it industry seeking to gain Web 3.0 or metaverse expertise to apply it in their respective fields. Learners will have 100 hours of curriculum activities while being mentored by top IIT Delhi faculty. The live sessions will be delivered direct-to-device (D2D) over six months, including a campus immersion component.