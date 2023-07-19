Trending courses

CEC, IIT Roorkee in collaboration with Imarticus Learning has launched a certification programme in Human Resource Management and Analytics. This innovative programme aims to revolutionise HR management practices by leveraging data-driven decision-making techniques. With a focus on optimising HR processes and enhancing organisational performance, this programme equips participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the field of human resource management.

The programme spans six months and offers 100 hours of live training, including both theoretical concepts and hands-on practice. Students will have the opportunity to engage in weekend live sessions with esteemed IIT faculties. Upon completion of the programme, participants will receive certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee, which will empower participants to impress employers and advance their careers in the field of HR management and analytics.