Trending courses

The Chief Digital Officer programme by ISB Executive Education has been designed to help you finesse your digital leadership skills and teach how to bring about an innovation and transformation mindset in the organisation.

This 40-week (online + live sessions) programme is best suited for senior management professionals who are or are about to be at a CXO-level position of leadership and in charge of driving digital innovation and transformation in their organisation. However, any graduate/diploma holder with minimum of 10 years of work experience can apply for this programme, which starts on September 28, 2023. Last date to apply: July 24, 2023