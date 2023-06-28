Trending courses

The Jindal School of Art & Architecture (JSAA) at OP Jindal Global University has launched a special Dual Degree Architecture Masters programme with the University of Adelaide. This programme enables students to receive a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Built Environment Studies from JGU, the Bachelor of Architectural Design from the University of Adelaide and a Master of Architecture from the University of Adelaide within a total period of six years.

The JSAA students pursuing the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Built Environment Studies at OP Jindal Global University can also transfer to the Bachelor of Architectural Design at the UoA after three years at JGU completing another year at UoA.

This curriculum provides the students with the privilege of studying in two top-ranking universities with accomplished faculty members from around the world, giving them the chance to meet renowned architects and designers from India, Australia, and New Zealand. Graduating students from this programme will also have the opportunity to apply for a minimum three-year post-study work visa in Australia, thus opening up exciting job opportunities.