Trending courses

Mahindra University has recently launched the Master of Technology (MTech) programme in robotics in partnership with the University of Agder, Norway.

The MTech programme in robotics is designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and practical skills in the rapidly growing field of robotics. Through a comprehensive curriculum, students will gain expertise in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, automation and cyber physical systems, control systems, and human-robot interaction. The programme aims to foster interdisciplinary learning, combining engineering principles with computer science and cognitive sciences.

The collaboration between both the universities will bring together the expertise and resources to provide a world-class educational experience. Students will have the unique opportunity to learn from renowned faculty members, participate in cutting-edge research projects, and gain exposure to the latest advancements in robotics through industry collaborations.

To be considered for admission, candidates should hold a full-time degree from any recognised university or institute, with a minimum aggregate of 60% or equivalent grade in BE/BTech in mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or electronics engineering. Even those candidates currently in their final semester and set to graduate this year are eligible to apply. For GATE qualified students, those with a valid GATE score and a percentile score of 80 and above will be invited to undergo an interview for admission. Non-GATE qualified students or those with a percentile score below 80 will be required to take a written test conducted by ECSE-MU, followed by an interview for the shortlisted candidates.