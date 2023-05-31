Trending courses

A six-month makeup professional full artist programme is available at Airblack, one of the country’s preferred skilling centres that help people upskill themselves and start their businesses as micro-entrepreneurs through do-it-together (DIT) courses. Specifically designed for aspiring makeup artists, this course aims to foster entrepreneurship by empowering individuals to become skilled makeup professionals and generate income.

Taught by some of India’s top makeup experts, the six-month comprehensive programme aims to equip individuals with a wide range of makeup and beauty skills, starting from the fundamentals and progressing to advanced techniques. In addition to the practical training, participants will also receive mentorship in crucial aspects of business and marketing, providing them with valuable guidance to successfully launch and expand their careers in the makeup industry.

Applicants go through a three-step process based on their career goals. They are evaluated on each step, including a one-on-one counselling session, before the admission is finalised. There are no specific eligibility criteria to fulfill, and the application is open for all till August 15, 2023.