Trending courses

A 12-month online programme for digital marketers and entrepreneurs will focus on a campus immersion module of 3 days and a hands-on, real-time campaign project.

The participants will receive IIM Indore Executive Education Alumni Status. Participants with a Diploma (10+2+3)/Graduate/Post-graduate (or its equivalent) from universities recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) or UGC or AICTE, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in any one of them can apply for the course. At least two years of work experience post-completion of qualifying education is necessary. Courses will be delivered online mode using an appropriate technology-synchronised platform. Lectures will be delivered through broadband-based technology involving two-way audio and video communication. Sessions will be held once a week, generally on weekends. Participants can attend sessions directly from their desktop/laptop (direct-2-device). Participants will be provided reading materials etc. for each course, as and when required. They may also interact with the concerned faculty through e-mails/chat mode. The academic sessions will start from June 10, 2023. Sessions will be held every Saturday.