Trending courses

Staying in line with constantly evolving, new trends and approaches in education, Chennai-based Agurchand Manmull Jain College has announced four (1 UG and 3 PG) new courses for the new academic year 2023-24. The new courses added this year include BSc in Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence and MSc in Applied Psychology with a specialisation in Counselling, MA in Public Administration and MCom in Accounting and Finance.

Along with the new graduation courses, the college will also be offering certificate courses which will help students to upskill themselves. Courses like import and export management, e-banking, cryptocurrency, open source, disaster management, drugless therapy for students and teachers, income tax return filing for individuals, an introduction to gender, sex and sexuality, stress management, traditional art: Tanjore painting, event management, Internet of Things (IoT) for home automation and many more are offered by the college.

Around 120+ certificate courses are identified as value-added and skill-based courses, where the students can pick and choose the areas they would like to enhance themselves in.