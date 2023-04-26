Trending courses

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is inviting applications for the sixth batch of the executive postgraduate diploma in sports management. Participants of the program are offered an innovative, interdisciplinary curriculum that is at par with the best in the world and will ensure professional development, networking, and skills in areas such as sports finance, sports law, sports marketing and merchandising, and special events.

To be eligible to apply for the third batch of a two-year executive postgraduate diploma in sports management, one must hold a bachelor’s degree (in any discipline) and must be able to demonstrate an interest in sports. Work experience in the relevant field will be an added advantage. The last date to register for the program is July 18, 2023. The selection process will include a Sports Assessment Aptitude Test (online mode) and an online personal interview.

IIM Rohtak introduced the postgraduate program in sports Management in 2018, where it became the first IIM to train professionals for the many sports management career options, including sports event manager, sports marketing manager, agents, talent managers, sports analysts, media and communication managers among others available in the Indian sports industry today.