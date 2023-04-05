Trending Courses

A 24-month programme starting from April 24, 2023, has an immersive pedagogy comprising case studies, simulations, peer learning, industry workshops, and capstone projects. The participants can choose credits from a pool of 40+ electives across nine domains. This flexible and location-independent programme is specifically designed for working professionals. A combination of online and on-campus learning with IIM Kashipur faculty and industry experts and one-to-one virtual meeting with faculty to exchange opinions will help participants immensely. Anyone with a full-time bachelor’s degree in any discipline or an equivalent academic pursuit (i.e. 10+2+3), with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent CGPA (42% for NC-OBC, EWS 40% marks for SC/ST/DAP) can join the programme.