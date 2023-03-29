Trending courses

In his keynote address at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), on Sunday morning, chief guest Amith Parameshwara, an alumnus of the first batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) and former MD, Accenture Strategy and Consulting, said what he values most about IIMB is the fact that it places trust and faith in all its students and cherishes the success of all its alumni.

“In the short period of just 15 years, the EPGP has grown tremendously in global rankings like FT, Bloomberg and QS, and in the roles that its alumni now occupy,” he said.

The EPGP, an intensive one-year full-time residential programme for experienced professionals, leading to an MBA, is created specifically for professionals with remarkable track records and 5 to 12 years of work experience in a wide range of industries. The EPGP provides students with the same solid foundation in key management concepts and disciplines as a two-year MBA, with similar rigour, range of electives, and grading criteria. A key advantage of the EPGP is that the coursework builds on the diverse and extensive work experience of the students.