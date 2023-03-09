Trending courses

A 11-month course, this programme will help participants to develop knowledge and competence for effective marketing planning and execution. The participants can learn to lead marketing innovation, evolution, and transformation across multiple levels of the organisation. The course will help to understand marketing metrics that lead to increased ROI, leveraging analytics and develop capabilities, to create and lead an innovative team that delivers results. Anyone with a diploma (10+2+3)/Graduate (10+2+3)/Postgraduate from a recognised university or institution approved by UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU in any discipline with a minimum 50% aggregate can participate in the programme. The participants who will successfully meet the evaluation criteria of COPM (Cumulative Overall Percentage of Marks) with 50% and above; and will satisfy the requisite attendance criteria of 75% will be awarded a ‘Certificate of Completion’.