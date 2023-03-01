Trending courses

Programmes in Marketing Management & Strategic Management from IIM Kozhikode





A contextually designed 12-month programme in marketing management for working professionals starts on March 26, 2023, at IIM Kozhikode. The programme focuses on real business use cases, peer learning and networking opportunities. The participants will receive IIM Kozhikode executive education alumni status. They can also avail the one-year PG certificate programme in strategic management from the same institute. A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any discipline with 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA is required. The participant also needs seven years of managerial/entrepreneurial/professional work experience after graduation as on the start date of the programme.





MICA Executive Certificate programme in Strategic Communication with storytelling

A seven-month executive certificate programme in strategic communication with storytelling from MICA commences on March 26, 2023. Anyone with a Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3 system) or an equivalent qualification in any discipline can join the programme. The comprehensive curriculum will cover fundamentals to advanced topics with online instructor-led sessions by industry experts, and hands-on projects on business problems to demonstrate skills. The learners will receive MICA Executive Alumni status.