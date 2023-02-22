Trending courses

Executive Doctor of Business Administration from Swiss School of Business and Management

A 36-month online course starting February 28, 2023, the executive DBA is one of the most advanced degrees available to those in the field of management. It will help you stand out from the pack of MBAs and Master’s degree holders. During the course, your mentors will help you define the appropriate research methodology for your topic and assist you in the entire journey of publishing a thesis. You will get the opportunity to earn a doctorate in less than three years. World-renowned faculty with over 15 years of experience will teach and you will get top-notch thesis support with expert mentorship and guidance. A Master’s degree (or equivalent) or five years of work experience is required to participate in the programme.

Programme in Advanced Strategic Management from IIM Visakhapatnam

IIM Visakhapatnam offers a 12-month D2D Executive Certificate programme in Advanced Strategic Management. Starting on March 4, 2023, the comprehensive and contemporary programme for aspiring leaders will have enhanced learning with diverse peer groups and case discussions with faculty, three days of campus immersion and Cesim Simulation Software to recreate realistic business scenarios for enhanced learning. Anyone with a diploma (10+2+3)/graduate (10+2+3)/postgraduate degree in any discipline, from any recognised university, can take part.