Trending courses

An eight-month certificate programme starting February 12, 2023, the course has been designed for working executives. It entails a campus immersion module of three days, and focuses on real business use cases. The best of domain experts will serve as programme faculty. Anyone with a diploma (10+2+3)/Graduate/Post-Graduate from universities recognised by the Association of Indian Universities is eligible for the programme. Minimum 50% marks in either Diploma or Graduation or Post-Graduation (or its equivalent) is required. Also, a minimum work experience of three years post completion of qualifying education is needed. Internships and trainee experiences will not be considered as full-time work experience.