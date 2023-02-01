Trending courses

A six month (8 hours/weekend) hybrid mode (live online + optional in-person) course by the MasterCamp in Human Resource Management by KPMG in India is unique, engaging, and outcome-driven. The programme is best suited for HR professionals, MBAs, non-HR professionals with two years of work experience. The programme will get the aspirants trained in technologies and platforms like HRMS, LMS, ATS, PowerBI, LinkedIn and Naukri.com. One would work on industry projects and present them to KPMG practitioners in a boardroom-like simulation. You can learn from assignments on recruiting, onboarding, negotiating, formulating HR policies and building training programmes, etc. Application deadline ends on February 4, 2023.