Trending courses

A six-month course from IIT Guwahati along with Coursera will help learners become experts in designing, planning, and scaling Cloud implementations. The programme will also help to master the core skill sets required to design and deploy dynamically scalable applications on three popular Cloud platform providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP. A bachelor’s degree in any related field is required to successfully complete this programme. The learners also need to have a basic level of understanding of coding (C/C++/Java), algorithms and high-school level mathematics. Students in their third year of graduation may also enroll in this programme.