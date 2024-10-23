TRANSFORMATIVE LEARNING THE SHIFT WE NEED

Is your child sitting in the same kind of classroom you once did? Technology has reshaped education, and today’s classrooms look very different. Teachers are shifting from a teacher-centered style to a more student-focused, interactive approach. Transformative learning is now the need of the hour as it encourages more meaningful understanding and critical thinking. Information, whether it’s in the form of videos, podcasts, articles, or images, is instantly available on platforms like Google and YouTube. This easy access to knowledge is changing how we teach and learn. Online platforms support everything from school lessons to competitive exams and distance learning, making education more flexible. Virtual classrooms let students learn from anywhere, breaking down geographical barriers. Meanwhile, generative AI is transforming how we create content and how students learn, offering new ways to engage with information.

According to Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, transformative learning emphasises the need for adaptation to changes within the educational system, a shift that became pronounced specifically during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The process of transformation is inextricably linked to the integration of technology. Recent technology in education has increasingly focused on fostering and promoting trending toward increased critical thinking skills and a more adaptive approach to personal and academic growth. Virtual learning environments and tracking of student progress are among other key applications of digital tools like AI, VR, and online platforms to create a personalised learning process. So, the role of educators is changing during this transformation process. Using such high-tech resources, instructors can create more dynamic learning settings that operate on active thinking and individualised learning,” he said.

It goes without saying that AI-powered adaptive learning systems are a critical component of transforming education at multidisciplinary institutions by personalising learning pathways and aligning with industry needs. Dr Iven Jose, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE-Bengaluru, believes key initiatives, such as interdisciplinary learning and skill enhancement, are enhanced by AI-driven tools that tailor the curriculum to individual needs. “The integration of VR, AR, and the Metaverse into education is revolutionising how students engage with learning by creating immersive, interactive environments. In this evolving landscape, VR, AR, and the metaverse play a pivotal role in personalising learning pathways. These technologies provide tailored experiences that adapt to individual learning needs and preferences, making education more learner-centered. Students can explore interdisciplinary subjects through cross-disciplinary electives, fostering holistic growth in areas such as law, literature, architecture, and sustainability. By simulating real world applications in safe, virtual environments, these tools equip students with practical, hands-on skills that complement theoretical knowledge,” said Dr Jose.

Prof Ashoke De, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs at IIT Kanpur, doesn’t mince words when he said the technology is transforming teaching and learning methodologies. The conventional education system provides a structured and systematic environment, with a well-defined curriculum and fixed schedules that prioritise memorization, he said. However, Prof De added that the rigid framework often leaves little room for accommodating individual limitations or interests. “On the other hand, integrating advanced technologies like AI and ML can offer personalised learning experiences by analysing student data to personalise and tailor educational content to an individual student. This can be especially beneficial for students with special needs. AI-driven platforms can adjust to each learner’s abilities, limitations, and preferences, offering tools like text-to-speech conversion and reading aids for those with learning disabilities. Additionally, AI not only personalises learning paths but can also recommend adjustments based on a student’s progress, thereby enhancing overall learning outcomes,” said Prof De.

Of course, today’s learning is increasingly personalised, focusing on adapting to each student’s unique needs and preferences. With the help of AI, customised learning paths allow learners to progress at their own pace, addressing areas where they need more support while moving quickly through familiar topics. Dr K Ramalakshmi, Professor & Deputy HOD (in charge) & Director -Centre of Excellence (Computer Vision), Alliance College of Engineering and Design, said personalised learning pathways powered by data analytics are transforming education by creating a more adaptive and responsive learning experience that benefits both educators and students. “AI systems collect and analyse data from various sources, such as quizzes, assignments, and student interactions, to gain insights into each learner’s unique style, pace, strengths, and areas for improvement. This data enables educators to customise their teaching methods, offering targeted support that addresses individual needs. By identifying patterns, such as concepts that challenge the majority of students, teachers can refine lesson plans, ensuring that their instruction is more effective and aligned with student needs,” she said. Dr Ramalakshmi also emphasised on how personalised learning pathways connect students with their standing in both global and local job markets, enabling them to see how their skills align with current demands,” she said.