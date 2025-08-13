To tackle AI misuse, NY school shifts to handwritten summer essays

As AI tools become increasingly accessible, schools continue to grapple with how to preserve originality in student work. In Queens, New York, Townsend Harris High School is eliminating typed summer essays in an effort to curb AI use.

Under the new policy, students will complete their summer reading essays by hand, in class, during the first weeks of September, rather than typing them at home. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on tools like ChatGPT, which the school says can compromise academic integrity.

English teacher Brian Sweeney told The Classic, the school’s student newspaper, that the change is designed to ensure a more authentic display of student abilities, following concerns about the growing use of AI in assignments.

Reactions among students are divided. Some argue it is unfair to impose the rule on everyone due to a few cases of misuse, while others fear it disadvantages slower writers. One student told The Classic it was wrong to penalise all students for others’ misuse of AI. Supporters of the change, however, believe it will encourage genuine reading and engagement, rather than dependence on AI-generated summaries.