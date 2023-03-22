Tips to ramp up preparations for NEET UG 2023

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most competitive and toughest entrance exams in India with lakhs of aspirants appearing for it every year. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and this year, it is all set to take place on May 7. The examination provides a gateway for students to several undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, etc.

The exam is conducted offline and consists of 180 multiple-choice questions consisting of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Each subject has 45 questions, and aspirants have three hours to complete the exam. Negative marking is also there, with one mark being deducted for each incorrect answer. Often, the medical aspirants get confused about which topic to focus on especially when the examination draws closer. Here’s our pick for the important topics aspirants should concentrate on:

Physics: Some of the important topics in this section are — thermodynamics, kinematics, gravitation, waves & sound, capacitors & electrostatics, heat, optics & modern physics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, and fluids. Students should focus on these high-weightage topics.

Chemistry: Chemical thermodynamics, mole concept in physical chemistry and organic chemistry, chemical kinetics, chemical & ionic equilibrium, coordination chemistry & chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, biomolecules and polymers can be of high weightage. Students should also pay attention to the periodic table.

Biology: The biology section holds the highest weightage when compared to the other half. This section consists of 100 questions, 90 of which must be answered (both from Botany and Zoology sections). Some topics like sexual reproduction in flowering plants, the morphology of flowering plants, cell cycle and cell division, human reproduction, biotechnology and its applications, biodiversity and conservation, and photosynthesis in higher plants can be of high weightage.

NEET UG exam not only requires months of dedicated preparation, but the execution of a well-thought-out strategy is also of prime importance to qualify and crack the medical test.

So, here are some preparation tips that can help aspirants to ace it:

Revise the syllabus: Go through the entire syllabus and identify areas that need more focus. Make a study plan, self-prepare your notes which will help you remember things better and allot sufficient time to revise the important topics.

Solve mock tests and previous year’s papers: Take as many mock tests as possible to evaluate your preparation and identify your weak areas. This will help you in improving your speed and accuracy. Along with that, solving previous year’s question papers is an excellent way to get an idea about the exam pattern and difficulty level of questions which provides a clear picture of the current level of preparation and the topics to concentrate on.

Focus on important high-weightage topics: Concentrate on important topics that carry more weightage. This is also critical for candidates to understand which questions to answer first to secure maximum marks. Allocate more time to these topics and revise them thoroughly.

Time management: With only about a month left for NEET UG 2023, time management for every candidate is crucial. Make a study plan and follow it diligently. Set realistic goals and targets and ensure that you achieve them within the stipulated time. Also, keep a track of your time while attempting mock exams as it will give an idea of which section is taking how much time and you can get an idea as to how to manage accordingly.

To secure a good rank in competitive exams like NEET UG, having the right strategy and effective time management is crucial. Aspirants should aim to make the most of their time by thoroughly revising the syllabus, maintaining accuracy, and ensuring the quality of their responses to each question. It’s also important to identify and address weaker areas by practising and seeking help from teachers or online resources. By prioritising these aspects, aspirants can boost their chances of performing well in the exam and securing a higher rank.

The author is the Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of Vidyamandir Classes (VMC)