TIGPS Chess Cup 2024 concludes with resounding success

The TIGPS (Techno India Group Public School) Chess Cup 2024 came to a resounding success, showcasing the strategic prowess and competitive spirit of young chess enthusiasts. The recently-held event attracted a large number of participants from various age groups and different schools, making it a memorable occasion for all.

The event was formally inaugurated by Dr Nandita Nandi, Principal, TIGPS, Siliguri, SNI Sougato Chakraborty and others. The dignitaries emphasised the importance of chess in enhancing cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, and strategic thinking.

The tournament was divided into multiple categories based on age groups to ensure fair competition. Category A consisted of students from Class 2 - 6 and category B consisted of students from Class 7-10. The participants displayed exceptional skill and determination in each round, captivating the audience with their strategic moves.

The matches were intense and well-fought, with players demonstrating a deep understanding of the game. The final rounds were particularly thrilling, with the top players battling it out for the championship titles. The atmosphere was electric, as spectators cheered on their favourite players. The winners were selected based on their superior performance and strategic acumen.