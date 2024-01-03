TIGPS Bolpur student to compete in National Basketball Championship

Meghadrita Ghoshal is on cloud nine and she has her reasons. The class VIII student from Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Bolpur, is gearing up to make her alma mater proud at the National Basketball Championship in Rajasthan. Meghadrita and her team defeated South Kolkata in the district basketball competition, earning them a spot in the nationals.

Meghadrita, who aspires to be a doctor, chose basketball in school, inspired by her mother, a former basketball player. Her mother had once harboured the dream of competing at the nationals. Now, it is Meghadrita who is bringing that dream to fruition. “My mother was a basketball player, and I am carrying on her legacy. She dreamt of competing at the nationals, and since it couldn’t be fulfilled, I am happy that I am doing that now,” she said.

Meghadrita, who is set to depart for Rajasthan on January 5, expressed her gratitude towards her school and highlighted the unconditional support she has received from teachers and friends throughout her journey. “I wouldn’t have come so far without the help of my teachers,” she said.

The school is beaming with pride for her achievements, and the teachers are confident she’ll make them proud in her next basketball match in Rajasthan.