Three-day drone training course held in Kolkata

With drone technology increasingly shaping modern responses to both civilian and strategic challenges, JIS Group recently conducted a three-day drone training course at the Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex in Kolkata. Organised by the JIS Drone Academy, the course drew participation from over 50 students, eager to explore and understand the evolving role of unmanned aerial systems in today’s world.

In an era marked by heightened national security concerns and climate challenges, drones have emerged as indispensable in strategic surveillance and ecosystem management. The course not only introduced students to the operational dynamics of drones in high-alert zones but also shed light on their use in sustainable agriculture—such as crop health analysis, irrigation planning, and terrain assessment—thus encouraging students to see drones as instruments of both protection and preservation. Importantly, participants were also introduced to the procedures for obtaining a certified drone pilot license, giving them clarity on the legalities, compliance frameworks, and career avenues now opening up in this rapidly expanding domain.

Speaking on the initiative, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “Our aim is to prepare our students not just for the careers of tomorrow, but for the realities of today. Drones have become integral tools in everything from agriculture and disaster response to national defense and internal security.”