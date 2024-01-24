The new face of teaching

When Covid-19 abruptly shut educational institutions, teachers found themselves in a pool of uncertainty, grappling with the daunting task of adapting their traditional teaching methods to a new virtual landscape. However, from the initial shock emerged a remarkable transformation—from face-to-face instruction to distance learning, and eventually to the blend of online and offline methods known as hybrid learning.

Initially, educators who were accustomed to chalkboards, books, and classroom interactions faced a steep learning curve as they delved into the realm of digital teaching. The shift from the physical to the virtual domain prompted many to experiment with online platforms, encountering challenges in the process. Yet, with time and perseverance, teachers have not only adapted but have embraced digital teaching with a level of proficiency that supports their students effectively.

Adaptive learning platforms, online assessments, and intelligent tutoring systems have emerged as valuable tools, assisting educators in identifying students’ strengths and weaknesses. In the post-Covid era, traditional blackboards have given way to effective whiteboards, transforming classrooms into interactive and engaging spaces.

As technology continues to evolve, so does the role of teachers. In the digital age, educators are not mere information providers; they have become facilitators. The abundance of online resources, coupled with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), has empowered teachers to guide students in accessing, analysing, and effectively utilising information. The educational focus has shifted from rote memorization to the cultivation of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Teaching, which was once considered one of the most noble and highly regarded professions, has gone through a paradigm shift not only in demands of the profession but also the roles attached with it. The ‘teacher’ or ‘guru’ was considered the architect of the society and was entrusted with the responsibility of not only imparting knowledge on subject matters but also on moral ethics. Today, the term ‘teacher’ has been replaced by more demanding roles, namely ‘mentor’ or ‘facilitator’. While a teacher was expected to be available to the students during school hours and may be sometimes beyond, but today the role demands the teacher be available 24X7. The upside of the Covid pandemic was that it opened the world of online education for the students but it brought with it the downside as well with students expecting teachers to be available at their beck and call. Teachers were dragged from the sanctity of the school buildings and taken to the cozy informal demands of the students’ drawing room. Thus, it is no doubt that the role of teachers today has considerably evolved,” said Pradeepta Chatterjee, principal, Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Hooghly, West Bengal.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also focuses on enhancing the quality of teachers by introducing a four-year integrated BEd programme and a common National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) framework. In fact, the policy has given due importance to the Continuing Professional Development Programme for teachers through workshops, online teacher development modules, etc.

“Entering the teaching profession requires a different mindset. It’s a demanding field where performance is key. If you are a really good teacher, you have to rediscover yourself, relearn and unlearn. It’s a continuous process, and those who love that constant growth choose teaching as their profession,” said Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

In an interview with Millennium Post, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), highlighted the challenge of missing human interaction in digital education. However, he also mentioned how his colleagues have come up with innovative solutions, such as virtual laboratories, to engage with students in the online environment. Nowadays, teachers are using technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to take students on virtual field trips. It broadens students’ exposure to diverse environments and cultures.

“Teaching, like any profession, is changing fast, and we have to be a part of that change. We need to adapt and keep up with it. The future is digital, so as teachers, we must constantly learn and improve. Online courses and webinars help us stay in the loop with the latest teaching methods, tools, and best practices,” explained Pratibha Mitra (name changed), a teacher at a private institution in Kolkata.

Mitra appreciates how technology has streamlined the assessment process. “The grading systems save time for teachers and offer instant feedback to students. Also, platforms like Microsoft Teams enable us to share documents, streamlining the whole process,” she said.

While many teachers recognise the need to embrace technology, some feel that the heavy workload and inadequate pay deter young individuals from choosing this noble profession. A teacher who wished to remain anonymous expressed concerns about the additional clerical tasks, which hamper research work, and the overwhelming administrative pressures. Some teachers also emphasise the importance of regularising remuneration, particularly in the private sector. They believe that recognising the crucial role of educators is essential for the foundation of society and that without proper acknowledgment, young people might be hesitant to pursue teaching.

Then, there are some teachers who expressed frustration about the blame game involving parents. They stress the need for parents to understand that building a solid understanding of concepts is more important than focusing solely on grades.

However, Chatterjee of TIGPS Hooghly, said that times have changed and so have the demands of each profession, “Those who are joining this profession are willingly joining, being full aware of the demands and the financial compensation they receive. Teaching is no longer confined only to classrooms and imparting the syllabus, it also involves other aspects as well including the co-scholastic. The main problem is that teachers do not get the recognition that corporate workers do, even when they, most of the times, work harder and longer hours than them. What the society needs to do is to consider teachers as workers who have willingly decided to take up the daunting task of nurturing young minds rather than thinking that they have taken up this profession by chance. Only then can the perception change to a certain extent,” she said.