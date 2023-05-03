The new-age storytelling

For 15 years, Nayantara Mukherjee had been a desk hand and has edited copies, made and released pages. During the pandemic, she decided to switch and landed a job in corporate communications. Initially, she didn’t have it easy but three years on, Nayantara has started enjoying her stint.

As much as desk persons, reporters and photographers enjoy putting together the newspaper day after day, it goes without saying that the profession of journalism has undergone drastic changes, especially with the advent of the Internet and the ever-increasing popularity of digital media. From breaking news, we have come to podcasts and tweets. Of course, these changes have brought several challenges and disruptions, such as the need to be constantly adapting to new technologies and platforms, and the pressure to produce content quickly and accurately in a 24-hour news cycle. But then, the profession has grown too and created new and exciting opportunities. The evolving landscape of journalism is both challenging and interesting.

“Indeed, journalism and media have evolved significantly in recent years with the rise of digital media and technology. From digital journalism, multimedia journalism, data journalism, social media management, content creation to public relations, advertising, media research, game and app development, animation, graphics, radio, and teaching, graduates with a degree in journalism and mass communication have a diverse set of career options to choose from,” said Prof (Dr) Minal Pareek, digital director, Techno India Group and dean of School of Media Communication, Design, Art and Performing Art, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata.

The emergence of new digital media platforms has transformed the way we consume news. With the rise of social media, podcasting, and other digital platforms, journalists now have more opportunities than ever to reach new audiences. Take the example of podcasting, which has emerged as a powerful new platform for journalism, with a growing number of journalists and media organisations producing high-quality audio content that informs, entertains, and engages audiences.

“There are mainly two types of journalism schools in this country. While the first set devotes more time to teaching theories, the other emphasises more on practice. The first set helps those who want to be in academics and go for research and teaching by completing PhD and clearing the National or State Eligibility Test. However, most of the students want to go into the industry and join print, broadcast or digital media organisations. Many are also opting for communications jobs in the social sector. There is also an upcoming trend of launching independent media ventures, be it through YouTube or websites,” said Sambit Pal, an associate professor, MIT International School of Broadcasting and Journalism, MIT ADT University, Pune.

He also agreed that with the emergence of digital media, the traditional concept of either becoming a reporter, sub-editor, or public relations executive after completing a mass communication course has altered. “Now, students can opt for multiple options like a content writer for both news and technical websites, media analyst, video producer, documentary filmmaker, production assistant, radio producer and radio jockey, podcast producer, copywriter in advertising agencies, social media manager, audience development manager and many more,” said Pal, an experienced multimedia journalist-turned-media educator.

Now, that doesn’t mean traditional journalism is losing its essence. Of course, the publishing industry has been facing significant challenges in recent years due to changing technologies and evolving media consumption habits but there’s still demand for reporters, editors, news anchors, or correspondents for newspapers, magazines, television, or radio stations.

According to PwC India: Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022‑2026, the country will see an increase in total newspaper revenue at a 2.7% CAGR from Rs 26,378 crore in 2021 to Rs 29,945 crore in 2026.

“In the words of Edward Bulwer-Lytton; “The pen is mightier than the sword”. Learners who have an interest in writing and telling true stories can aspire to a career in journalism, media and communication. The direct career options are as a journalist for print, broadcast, or online,” said Dr Divya Bhatnagar, associate professor (English and Communication (Management & Media)) & Programme Head (Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, IILM University, Gurugram.

Social media has become an essential tool for journalists to engage with audiences and share news in real-time. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram allow reporters to provide up-to-the-minute coverage of breaking news events and interact with readers in real-time.

“Social media platforms act as powerful tools for disseminating news, allowing users to share their content and stories with their networks, and engage in conversations about current events, trends, and talks of the day. This opens job avenues in the digital media sector where students can work as content creators, digital content producers, social media managers, video editors, animators, VFX specialists, art directors, multimedia designers, video game designers, web analytics specialists, web developers, digital graphic designers, creative consultant, digital media specialist, film effects developer, landscape designer, visual arts consultant, podcasts creator, and blog writers,” said Prof (Dr) Bhatnagar.

While digital media has opened up exciting new possibilities for journalism, it has also presented significant challenges for journalists. With the rise of social media and citizen journalism, there is also a greater risk of misinformation and fake news spreading rapidly across digital platforms.

“Digital media presents both opportunities and challenges for journalists, with the potential to reach a larger audience, tell stories in new and compelling ways, and engage with audiences. However, it also poses challenges such as competition, revenue, and ethical concerns that journalists must deal with. Digital media has raised ethical concerns around issues such as privacy, copyright, and the responsibility of journalists to act as gatekeepers and uphold journalistic standards,” said Prof (Dr) Pareek.

She further added how universities have an essential role to play in preparing students for the changing media industry. According to her, universities should have updated curricula, provide students with hands-on experience with the latest technologies, provide them access to mentors, and collaborate with media outlets to keep up with the changing media landscape.

Prof Pal mentioned how it is the need of the hour to be a multi-tasker today. “If you are a multimedia journalist, it means you should know how to use text, images, infographics, videos, and audio to tell a story to your audience. You should know how to use tools like Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and social media channels to reach out to your audience and engage them. You should know how to tell the same story in different formats. You need to understand the new technology and know how to best use them in your favour. ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence are not going to take away your job if you know the utility of the new technology and how you can keep yourself ahead of it. Every journalist should prepare themselves keeping in mind the possible technological changes that can flood the profession in the next five years,” he said.