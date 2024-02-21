THE FUTURE SMART JOB

The process of creating excellent prompts that direct machine learning (ML) models to generate precise results is known as prompt engineering. It entails picking the right kind of prompts, arranging and arranging them in the best possible order, and assessing how relevant they are to the work at hand. People in a variety of positions, such as data scientists, marketers, educators, journalists, authors, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, might benefit from prompt engineering. People can acquire vital skills, enhance performance in their fields, and obtain a competitive edge in the labour market by studying quick engineering. One artificial intelligence (AI) engineering technique that accomplishes several goals is prompt engineering. It includes honing input to different generative AI services so that they produce text or graphics, as well as the process of fine-tuning large language models, or LLMs, with particular prompts and suggested outputs. Prompt engineering will be crucial in producing various types of content, such as robotic process automation bots, 3D assets, scripts, robot instructions, and other kinds of content and digital artefacts, as generative AI technologies advance.



Using a specific data set and zero-shot learning instances, this AI engineering technique helps fine-tune LLMs for particular use cases. It also measures and enhances LLM performance. However, there are significantly more people using the current tools than developers are working on new ones, and prompt engineering for various generative AI tools tends to be a more common use case. Prompt engineering blends elements of art, coding, logic, and, occasionally, unique modifiers. The prompt may contain text in the form of natural language, graphics, or other input data kinds. While natural language questions can be processed by the most popular generative AI technologies, different AI services and tools will probably produce different results for the same prompt. It’s also crucial to remember that every tool includes unique modifiers that make it simpler to explain the layout, perspectives, styles, word weights, and other characteristics of the intended answer.

Let us examine the banking sector as a single illustration of quick engineering’s potential utility. Generative AI offers banks a lot of benefits. According to McKinsey, generative AI technologies might generate value via higher productivity of up to 4.7% of yearly industrial revenues. That’s an additional over $340 billion annually. Banks can benefit from prompt engineering’s assistance in realising this value.

Morgan Stanley plans to launch an AI assistant utilising GPT-4 in September 2023. The assistant’s primary function is to aid tens of thousands of wealth managers in efficiently locating and combining vast quantities of data from the company’s internal knowledge base. The model allows wealth managers to find and customise information for each customer at any time by combining search and content production. A virtual specialist in environmental, social, and governance issues was created by a European bank using generative AI. Respondents across regions, industries, and seniority levels say they are already using generative AI tools.

Based on McKinsey’s most recent AI survey, companies are starting to modify their employment procedures to align with their goals for generative AI. This involves appointing engineers on time. The survey reveals two significant changes. First, roles in prompt engineering are being hired by organisations utilising AI: 7% of respondents whose organisations have embraced AI indicated that they are hiring in this category. Secondly, companies utilising AI are employing many fewer software developers with experience in AI than they were in 2022: The percentage of companies that reported hiring for these positions was 28%, compared to 39% the previous year.

In these early days, expectations for gen AI’s impact are high: three-quarters of all respondents expect gen AI to cause significant or disruptive change in the nature of their industry’s competition in the next three years. Survey respondents working in the technology and financial-services industries are the most likely to expect disruptive change from gen AI.

Some popular Prompt Engineering Techniques are not limited to Chain-of-thought prompting, Tree-of-thought prompting, Maieutic prompting, Complexity-based prompting, Generated knowledge prompting, Least-to-most prompting, Self-refine prompting, and last but not least Directional-stimulus prompting.

Some potential risks from Gen AI

According to a recent survey of the market, few businesses appear to be completely ready for the widespread application of advanced AI and the potential business dangers these tools may provide. Only 21% of respondents who reported using AI claim their companies have rules in place controlling how workers utilise generative AI technologies at work. When we questioned specifically about the risks associated with implementing gen AI, only a few respondents said their organisations are reducing the risk of inaccuracy, which is the most frequently mentioned danger. Inaccuracy is mentioned by respondents more often than cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, which were the two most often mentioned risks associated with AI overall in earlier polls. Comparably, only 32% of respondents believe they are limiting inaccuracy, compared to 38% who say they are mitigating cybersecurity threats. It’s interesting to note that the percentage below is far lower than the 51% of respondents who said they mitigated cybersecurity linked to AI last year. In general, as has been observed in prior years, the majority of participants state that their companies are not taking AI-related risks seriously.

To do your job well, you need to be able to combine technical and creative abilities. These are the most significant of them:

Knowledge of language models: This entails being familiar with the features, architecture, and technical specifications of the particular model you are working on.

Comprehending the task and its context: It’s critical to comprehend the particular task or issue that the prompt is being optimised for. The domain and context in which the language model will be used must also be well understood by you.

Innovation and original thought: To receive more specific and pertinent responses, use your imagination and come up with fresh methods to ask questions or give directions. You must be able to think of several strategies and test them.

Analysis and assessment abilities: To study the model’s output and assess the calibre of the responses, you’ll need the appropriate resources.

Linguistic knowledge: To formulate instructions and questions effectively, you must be fluent in grammar, syntax, and semantics. Furthermore, he or she needs to be able to comprehend how words and language constructions influence the model’s reactions. You ought to have some technical training as a philologist.

Basic knowledge of programming: You should be able to modify and alter commands as necessary.

Proficiency in teamwork and feedback: You will usually be working in multidisciplinary teams.

Despite being a relatively young profession, quick engineering is in high demand now and is expected to continue to develop in the years to come.

In the coming years, prompt engineering is probably going to be a more popular job category, but companies also anticipate reskilling their current workforce in artificial intelligence. Only 8% of respondents who reported their companies’ use of AI believe that the size of their workforces will reduce by more than a fifth, while nearly 40% of respondents who reported AI adoption expect more than a fifth of their workforces to be reskilled.

The author is the professor, Department of CSE, Sister Nivedita University. He was formerly associated with TransStadia Education and Research Foundation Ahmedabad, Gujarat as programme director.