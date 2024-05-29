Thapar Institute proposes ISRO launch for pollution satellite

Taking a step towards imparting experiential education to its students in engineering and technological development involved in satellite building and space missions, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology started the Thapar Satellite Program four years ago. Satellite ‘Thaparsat’ is ready and is in the final stages of testing. The purpose of the satellite is to monitor real-time pollution caused by greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide and to measure soil moisture content in northern India. A proposal to start the launch process will soon be submitted to ISRO by the TIET team.



To celebrate the journey ahead, TIET organised a half-day symposium on ‘ThaparSAT: An Initiative of TIET towards Future of Space Program in Punjab State’. The dignitaries from Punjab government institutions attended the symposium to discuss the crucial role of Thaparsat in future agricultural policy making, the need for space technology start-ups in the Punjab region, and the importance of capacity building in colleges.