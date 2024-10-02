Thailand delegation eyes partnership with IIT Guwahati

An academic delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand expressed its hope that collaborations with IIT Guwahati can become the cornerstone of strong India-Thailand bilateral relations. The delegation underscored Assam’s strategic significance to Thailand. The delegation highlighted the position of Assam as strategically very important to Thailand.



Led by Sasirit Tangulrat, Director General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation included distinguished professors and scholars from over 13 Thai institutions.

“Given Assam’s strategic location and the growing importance of Indo-Thai relations, we believe that this partnership will play a pivotal role in advancing innovation, knowledge exchange, and skill development in both nations. We are particularly excited about the potential for faculty and student exchange programs, as well as joint research initiatives, which will create new opportunities for growth and collaboration,” said Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati. The delegation toured the Central Instruments Facility and the Supercomputing Facility at IIT Guwahati, expressing their impression of the facilities and calling the experience “eye-opening.”

A meeting was held between the delegates and IIT Guwahati administration to explore potential areas of cooperation, focusing on academic exchange programs, research collaboration, and innovation partnerships.