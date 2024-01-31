Technology should not become a burden: PM Modi

With board exams around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared valuable advice during the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in New Delhi recently. He suggested students limit screen time, offered tips to ease exam pressure, and urged parents not to fuel unhealthy competition. Here are the top 5 tips he shared to ease the pressure and enhance exam preparation:

Dealing with exam stress

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to avoid mistakes due to over enthusiasm of the parents or over sincerity of the students. He asked the parents not to over-hype the exam day by new clothes, rituals or stationery. He also asked the students not to keep preparing until the last moment and approach exams with a relaxed mindset and to avoid any external destruction that can lead to unwanted tension. He advised them to read the question paper and plan with time allocation to avoid panic at the last moment.

Habit of writing

The Prime Minister reminded the students that most of the exams are still written and the habit of writing is declining due to computers and phones. He asked them to stay in the habit of writing. He asked them to devote 50 percent of their reading/study time to writing. He said only when you write something you truly understand that. He asked them not to be panicked by the speed of the other students.

Handling pressure

PM Modi suggested making oneself capable of handling pressure and preparing for it as a part of life. The Prime Minister urged the students to prepare themselves mentally by giving the example of travelling from one extreme climate condition to the other where the mind already prepares to face extreme weather conditions. PM Modi urged the students, families and teachers to collectively address the issue of external stress while evolving the process rather than implementing a systematic theory.

Impact of technology

“Excess of anything is bad”, the Prime Minister said drawing an analogy to excess mobile phone usage with home-cooked meals which when taken in excess can lead to stomach problems and other issues, even though it is rich in nutrients. He stressed making effective use of technology and mobile phones with the help of judgement-based decision-making. “In today’s world one cannot run away from technology,” said PM Modi. He said that it should not be considered a burden but it is mandatory to learn its effective usage.

Role of parents

The Prime Minister touched upon the trust deficit in families and asked the parents and teachers to tackle this serious issue. He said that this deficit is not sudden but is a result of a long-drawn process and requires a deep self-analysis of everyone's conduct, be it teachers, parents or students. Honest communication can reduce the chances of trust deficit, he said. Students should be sincere and honest in their dealings. Similarly, parents should also convey their confidence in their children instead of suspicion. The distance created by the trust deficit can push children into depression. The Prime Minister asked the teachers to keep channels of communication open with the students and avoid favouritism. He asked for an experiment and requested families of friends to regularly meet and discuss positive things that can help children.