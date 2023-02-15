Techno Int’l Batanagar to hold cultural fest

Come February 18 and Techno International Batanagar is set to organise an inter-college and school project competition, titled Prayas 2k23. The competition will chart the recent advancement in science and technology through innovative research projects.

The enthusiasm among students is evident from 100 projects, which have already been registered from different schools and colleges. Separate prizes will be announced for the hardware and software sections at the college level to encourage research and development activities among budding engineers. School students will be awarded prizes based on their scientific acumen as well.

On February 19, the institute will also organise the cultural fiesta ‘Equinox 2k23’ to break the monotony of classroom teaching. To retain the essence of Bengali rock music, the band ‘Prithibi’ has been invited to perform at the campus. The main focus of this fest is to hunt budding talents and promote the Bengali language in the age of globalisation.