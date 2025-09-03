Teaching in the age of AI

Remember those history lessons on the Harappan Civilization, where you’d read about its smart city planning and water systems and then try to picture it in your head? Now imagine actually stepping into that world—not through a time machine, but through AI and immersive tech that can take you on virtual field trips. Today, teachers can use AI to guide students beyond textbooks, letting them experience distant places first-hand. In this AI-driven era, teachers are no longer just information providers, they’re becoming mentors, facilitators and ethical guides. Sure, we all agree AI can’t replace human teachers, but it can definitely change how classrooms work. In fact, 71% of teachers and 65% of students believe AI tools are key for success in both college and future jobs. From platforms that customise lessons to AI assistants that help teachers save time, education’s future isn’t about picking between humans and AI. It’s about blending the best of both.

According to Joyoti Chaudhuri, Principal of DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, the advent of AI has significantly changed the role of a teacher. She admitted that AI is here to stay and it must be leveraged to enhance the capabilities of teachers. “Traditionally, a teacher has dual responsibilities; content delivery and classroom management. Now, AI can help in creating and researching content and take care of the administrative burden allowing teachers to focus on what is more important — mentoring, inspiring, and fostering social-emotional development,” she said. The educator further added that teachers need to foster the uniquely human skills that AI lacks i.e. empathy, creativity and ethical reasoning. “Teachers have to guide students navigate a world saturated with information, teaching them how to think critically and creatively i.e. focus on high order thinking skills, not just what to memorise,” she said.

Today, AI is taking a lot of the heavy lifting off teachers’ shoulders. Tasks like grading, scheduling and generating reports can now be automated, giving educators more time to focus on teaching. Tools such as Gradescope ensure fair, consistent evaluation of assignments, while AI-based scheduling software streamlines timetables and resource management. Platforms like DreamBox and Smart Sparrow track responses in real time and adjust lessons on the spot, letting each student learn at their own pace.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese,Chairman, Hindustan International School, believes the role of teachers in the AI era has gone beyond just being knowledge providers, they are now mentors, facilitators, and guides in helping students navigate an information-rich, technology-driven world. “AI tools help identify learning gaps and suggest targeted exercises. AI-driven simulations, language tools, and adaptive quizzes make classrooms more interactive and engaging. Teachers also use AI to access best practices, curate resources and design innovative lesson plans, that ensures global standard of education,” he said.

Educators and technologists need to work hand in hand to shape a new learning model where AI and human teachers complement each other. But alongside this excitement, teachers carry a genuine concern: students becoming too dependent on technology. With the explosive growth of AI tools like ChatGPT, there’s a fear that overreliance could weaken creativity, critical thinking and independent thought. Add to that the constant exposure to social media, where harmful or distracting content is just a click away, and the challenge becomes even bigger.

“Children are vulnerable and impressionable. They need to be protected from online harassment, cyberbullying, and predators. Teachers and counsellors should guide children and parents to reduce exposure to inappropriate content, such as explicit material or hate speeches. Cases of irreversible damage to eyes, mental and physical health of children due to excessive screen time have been on the rise. We cannot allow this to continue unchecked,” said Louis Lopez, Principal, Greenwood High International School, Bangalore.

Chaudhuri said unchecked overdependence on technology can indeed ruin critical thinking and creativity of the students. “We should teach students to be critical consumers of AI-generated content, not passive acceptors. Teachers must integrate lessons on how AI works, its limitations, and its potential for bias. Group projects should be done in class where the process is observable,” she said. Dr Jacob echoed similar sentiments and said that students must be taught accurate accountability, and cautious judgement on how to responsibly use AI, similar to use of calculators or the internet in earlier generations.