Synergy of creativity, compassion & dreams

Samagam 2024 was a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration and the bigger dreams of young minds. Sister Nivedita University’s (SNU) Performing Arts Department and Techno India Group Public School Hooghly joined hands to host an inspiring inter-school sit and draw competition, culminating in a captivating dance drama, ‘Alor Pathe’.

Founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group, Satyam Roychowdhury, said, “Creativity is the heartbeat of this event. Every brushstroke and dance step speaks to the empathy, compassion, and dedication that these students pour into their performances.” The stage pulsed with energy as students expressed their dreams and emotions through powerful songs, expressive dance, and dramatic flair. Each performance carried a sense of empathy and compassion, with young actors bringing characters to life with remarkable maturity and depth. Their efforts resonated with the audience, who responded with resounding applause, celebrating the spirit of unity and aspiration.

Vice Chancellor of SNU, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all participants. The event was coordinated by Dr Jonaki Mukherjee of Techno India Group, ensuring a memorable experience for all involved. Among the august audience were Prof Debashish Mondal, Pradeepta Chatterjee and Debayan Dutta.