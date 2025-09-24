SURTECH welcomes students with induction prog

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group Educational Initiative, recently inaugurated the academic session 2025–26 with its student induction programme in Kolkata. The event brought together students, faculty, and distinguished dignitaries for a day filled with guidance, inspiration, and reflections on the responsibilities that come with higher education.

Several dignitaries from various fields attended the inauguration ceremony including Sardar Haranjit Singh, Joint Managing Director, JIS Group and Prof (Dr) Saradindu Panda, Principal, SurTech. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “This induction is not only about welcoming students to campus life but also about setting a direction for their future. At Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex, we want our students to take these first steps with purpose, confidence, and the readiness to contribute positively to society.”