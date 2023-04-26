Summer camp to inspire students through play-based learning

STEM Metaverse, a leading ed-tech company, has launched its three-month-long online summer camp. A perfect way to excite young learners and make the most of their summer, this innovative camp is accessible to students across India and offers a range of fun and engaging activities that encourage experiential learning. The camp is designed to provide valuable skills by dividing it into two parts — explorer and advance.

Designed for students in kindergarten to class V, the explorer camp gives a feel of a variety of program like creative writing, coding a game, robotics, Indian art forms, and YouTube.

The advanced camp, on the other hand, is best suited for middle schoolers. It is outcome oriented and gives students a detailed and practical understanding of program like becoming a published author, building an app-controlled car, advanced python, decrypting algorithms, and acrylic painting. This is a more rigorous outcome-oriented program wherein, your story will get published and sold, you will write full-fledged code, build databases, build an actual app-controlled car, and much more.