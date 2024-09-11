Study in UK on fully funded Chevening Scholarship & Fellowship

For meritorious students, the Chevening Scholarship holds immense significance. The UK government’s international scholarships programme is funded by the foreign, Commonwealth and development office and partner organisations, and offers awards to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.



Successful Chevening candidates come from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds, but they all demonstrate the passion, vision and skills needed to shape a better world. For more information, visit the link: https://www.chevening.org/scholarship/india/

All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. If you are conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you submit these documents in order to remain in the process.

Those applying for UK’s Chevening Scholarships will receive email updates about their application status at each step of the selection process. They can also check your status on the online application system. All they need to do is log in using their registration details.

UK’S CHEVENING FELLOWSHIPS IN INDIA

Chevening Clore Leadership Fellowship

Hosted by Clore Leadership

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/clore/





Chevening Energy Market Reform Fellowship

Hosted at the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law Policy (CEPMLP) at the University of Dundee

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/energy-market-reform/





Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence

Hosted by the University of Oxford

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/gurukul/





Chevening Healthcare, Health Policy, and Health Reform Fellowship

Hosted by the University of Oxford

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/health/





Chevening LSE Fellowship

Hosted by the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE)

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/lse/





Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship

Hosted by Cranfield University

Open for applications until October 10, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/india-cyber-security/





Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship (OCIS) and OCIS Abdullah Gül Fellowship

Hosted by the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies

Open for applications until November 5, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/ocis/





Chevening Research, Science, and Innovation Leadership Fellowship (CRISP)

Hosted by the University of Oxford

Open for applications until October 10, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/crisp/





South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP)

Hosted by the University of Westminster

Open for applications until October 10, 2024

https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp/