Study in UK on fully funded Chevening Scholarship & Fellowship
Applications for 2025-2026 Chevening Scholarships are now open
For meritorious students, the Chevening Scholarship holds immense significance. The UK government’s international scholarships programme is funded by the foreign, Commonwealth and development office and partner organisations, and offers awards to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.
Successful Chevening candidates come from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds, but they all demonstrate the passion, vision and skills needed to shape a better world. For more information, visit the link: https://www.chevening.org/scholarship/india/
All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. If you are conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you submit these documents in order to remain in the process.
Those applying for UK’s Chevening Scholarships will receive email updates about their application status at each step of the selection process. They can also check your status on the online application system. All they need to do is log in using their registration details.
UK’S CHEVENING FELLOWSHIPS IN INDIA
Chevening Clore Leadership Fellowship
Hosted by Clore Leadership
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/clore/
Chevening Energy Market Reform Fellowship
Hosted at the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law Policy (CEPMLP) at the University of Dundee
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/energy-market-reform/
Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence
Hosted by the University of Oxford
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/gurukul/
Chevening Healthcare, Health Policy, and Health Reform Fellowship
Hosted by the University of Oxford
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/health/
Chevening LSE Fellowship
Hosted by the London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE)
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/lse/
Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship
Hosted by Cranfield University
Open for applications until October 10, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/india-cyber-security/
Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship (OCIS) and OCIS Abdullah Gül Fellowship
Hosted by the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies
Open for applications until November 5, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/ocis/
Chevening Research, Science, and Innovation Leadership Fellowship (CRISP)
Hosted by the University of Oxford
Open for applications until October 10, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/crisp/
South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP)
Hosted by the University of Westminster
Open for applications until October 10, 2024
https://www.chevening.org/fellowship/sajp/