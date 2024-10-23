Study in Europe: ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ for Indian students

Indian students aspiring to study abroad will have a unique opportunity to explore higher education options in France, as the ‘Choose France Tour 2024’ is set to visit five major cities till October 27.

Organised by the French Government and Campus France, this tour will bring together over 50 prestigious French universities and higher education institutions, offering a unique platform for Indian students and their families to connect directly with academic representatives. Attendees will discover diverse study programmes and receive personalised guidance on scholarships, visas, and student life in France.

High-school graduates and other prospective students will be able to explore numerous academic paths, including specialised programmes in engineering, management, hospitality, arts, architecture, and more. Free counselling from Campus France advisors will be available to help students navigate various career opportunities.

The Alliance Française network, which offers French language and cultural immersion programmes, will also participate in the Choose France Tour, providing information on how learning French, a language spoken by more than 320 million people globally, enhances both academic prospects and career success, in India and abroad.

Emphasising on the advantages of studying in France, the Ambassador of France to India, H.E. Dr Thierry Mathou, said, “The sixth edition of the Choose France Tour will be visiting India in order to widely open France’s doors to Indian Students. Choosing France for higher education means choosing a guarantee of quality and excellence that will strengthen your career prospects. French universities are world-class. France is ranked third globally in the Shanghai Ranking, and we boast 76 Nobel laureates and 15 Fields medal laureates.”

With over 3,500 institutions and 1,700 programmes taught in English, France provides education across all fields, from engineering to culinary arts. For students interested in studying in French, special Classes Internationales (international classes) have been established. This programme enables students who speak little to no French to follow a foundation year in France to train in the French language, with thematic courses relevant to their field of interest. After completing this first year, students can join the programme of their choice at the Bachelor’s level.

France’s vibrant economy, the seventh largest in the world, offers excellent career prospects. With over 600 French companies operating in India, employing more than 400,000 people, a French degree opens doors to global and local opportunities.

The Choose France Tour will also feature Indian alumni from French institutions, who will share their experiences and provide invaluable insights into life and education in France.

Participating institutes

Management and Business Schools: South Champagne Business School-Y School, NEOMA Business School, IESEG, emLyon Business School, Montpellier Business School - MBS, ISTEC Business School, EM Strasbourg Business School, ESSCA School of Management, ESSEC Business School, KEDGE Business School, Audencia, ESCE, Paris School of Business, Burgundy School of Business, Join a School in France, ICD Business School, Grenoble Ecole de Management, Rennes School of Business, ISC Paris Business School, EM Normandie, ESDES, SKEMA Business School, TBS Education, ICN Business School, IMT Business School

Engineering Schools: Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile, CentraleSupélec, IMT Nord Europe, ESILV, IMT Atlantique, ESTP, CESI Graduate School of Engineering, JUNIA, ISEP - Engineering Graduate School in Digital Technology, Centrale Lyon, ISAE-SUPAERO - Aerospace Engineering Higher Education, Network “n+i” Engineering Institutions, EURECOM, ESIGELEC Graduate School of Engineering, EPITA School of Engineering and Computer Science, Ecole Polytechnique, Aivancity - School of AI for Business and Ethics, ECE Engineering School, Centrale Nantes, ITECH Lyon, EPITECH

Public Universities: Université de Lille, Université Grenoble Alpes, Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès, IAE Aix Marseille Graduate School of Business, Nantes Université, SciencesPo

Arts and Design Schools: Ecole Conte, LISAA

Hospitality and Gastronomy Schools: Institut LYFE, FERRANDI Paris

French Language Schools: Inflexyon, French Language School in Lyon, CLA-Université de Franche-Comté