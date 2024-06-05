Students clearing JEE Advanced 2024 can now apply to IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi

IIT Delhi has recently launched its first tranche of undergraduate (UG) programmes at its Abu Dhabi campus. With a commitment to fostering academic rigour, these UG programmes like BTech in Computer Science and Engineering and BTech in Energy Engineering, are poised to transform the landscape of engineering education in the Middle East and beyond.



The two undergraduate programmes will commence with a starting batch of 30 students each. Within each discipline, up to 10 seats can be taken by students who qualify in the JEE Advanced examination, while 20 seats will be allocated through the merit list of the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET), a new examination being launched by IIT Delhi that is specifically customised for the UAE. The CAET test, conducted by the JEE Office in IIT Delhi, is planned for June 23, 2024, in multiple centres in the UAE. The test is meant for candidates who are residents of the UAE, including UAE nationals and expatriates, as well as international students.

Students who qualify JEE Advanced 2024 can use their rank to apply for admission to IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi through a separate portal that is navigable from the website after the declaration of the JEE Advanced results. IIT Delhi plans to host an Open House for candidates qualified in JEE Advanced 2024 to disseminate more information about the Abu Dhabi campus.