Student scientist connect programme held at CGCRI

Under the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign, CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), Kolkata recently held a school connect programme. The event attended by around 295 students and 28 teachers from seven schools, intended to promote scientific temper among school students and encourage them to pursue research in different scientific domains.

Chief guest Dr KJ Sreeram, director of CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute, highlighted the role of CSIR in nation-building activities, and the guest of honour Dr Arun Bandyopadhyay, director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, inspired the students to pursue science for the best interest of the nation.

The school students participated in various scientific activities including lectures, live interactive sessions, different product demonstrations of CSIR-CGCRI, scientific quizzes and virtual lab platforms. Scientists working in different fields showcased CGCRI’s various advanced technologies to the students.