Stroke rehabilitation: IIT Delhi’s exoskeleton device to help paralysed stroke victims

Stroke is a debilitating condition that severely impacts the brain functions of the patient, making him/her paralysed for the rest of their life. This life-altering affliction has found a revolutionary and powerful solution in the world of medical technology. IIT Delhi, backed by the unwavering support of SERB, DIA-CoE, Ministry of Defense, and ICMR, has unveiled a groundbreaking human-computer interface hand-exoskeleton device named RoboExo SMARTTM.

This transformative Robotic Exoskeleton device for upper limb rehabilitation was designed and developed by drawing upon the wealth of knowledge from Prof (Dr) Amit Mehndiratta, and efforts by Dr Neha Singh along with a committed team in the Centre of Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi, to alleviate the paralysing effects of strokes.

The device has undergone various stages of evaluation and is currently in its pivotal stage of national clinical validation under the leadership of Dr MV Padma Srivastava, head of neurology and Chief of CN Center at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Exoskeleton device RoboExo SMARTTM is now poised for its next significant phase—clinical trial studies for international acceptability in collaboration with Proxmed Pty Ltd, an Australian entity committed to driving healthcare innovations with the great support of global expert Prof Mark Parsons, Department of Medicine and Neurology, Liverpool Hospital, University of New South Wales, Australia.

“The collaboration with Proxmed heralds an exciting chapter. The exoskeleton’s journey to Australian shores for clinical trials marks a pivotal step towards global recognition and efficacy validation. Together, both entities will propel stroke rehabilitation into an era of unparalleled possibilities,” said Prof Mehndiratta, Centre of Biomedical Engineering (CBME), IIT Delhi.

This remarkable collaboration has been made possible through the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), an industry-academia interface at IIT Delhi.

Conventional rehabilitation methods often fall short in treating stroke patients, with physiotherapy proving labor-intensive and subjective assessment. However, IIT Delhi’s exoskeleton device, made possible by dedicated funding, introduces an advanced approach.

The exoskeleton synchronises wrist and finger joint movements, significantly enhancing daily functions and minimising muscle rigidity. Its muscle activity-controlled interface, adaptable settings, and real-time performance feedback promise a journey toward swifter recovery.

This trailblazing device uniquely addresses size and cost concerns plaguing conventional robotic solutions. Portable, lightweight, and cost-effective, it opens doors for widespread accessibility, especially in resource-restricted regions. Meanwhile, under the leadership of Dr M V Padma Srivastava and Prof Mehndiratta, the exoskeleton has showcased remarkable enhancements in mobility and reduced muscle rigidity through successful trials involving over 60 patients at AIIMS’s neurology department. These results underscore the exoskeleton’s potential to revolutionise the field of rehabilitation.