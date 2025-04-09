Stricter exam rules for NEET-MDS 2025 to ensure fairness

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has introduced a new pattern for the NEET-MDS 2025 exam. As per the latest update, the exam will be divided into two timed sections: Part A and Part B. Part A will have 100 questions to be completed in 75 minutes, while Part B will have 140 questions with a time limit of 105 minutes. Candidates will not be allowed to move to Part B until the time for Part A is over. Once a section ends, they cannot go back to make any changes. The next part will open automatically after the time runs out.

This change is part of NBEMS’s broader effort to boost exam security and ensure fairness. The same time-bound format will now apply to all NBEMS computer-based exams, including NEET-PG, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST, and FET.

The NEET-MDS 2025 exam will be conducted on April 19 at various centers across India. As the sole entrance test for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses, NEET-MDS plays a crucial role in shaping the future of dental graduates in the country.