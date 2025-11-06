Strategic Human Resource Management from IIM Calcutta

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, HR is no longer just a support function—it is a strategic driver of organizational success. This MDP on Strategic HRM equips participants with the critical frameworks, tools, and insights needed to align HR practices with business objectives and create a sustainable competitive advantage.

Through interactive lectures, real-world case studies, workshops, and hands-on discussions, participants will explore the fundamental principles of strategic HRM from IIM Calcutta’s Strategic Human Resource Management programme. To be held from November 10 -14, 2025, this face-to-face classroom-based programme can be attended by mid-senior level HR professionals, experienced business managers, management consultants, and entrepreneurs. This program employs a dynamic and interactive learning approach that blends expert-led lectures, engaging class discussions, real-world case analyses, curated readings, workshops, and resources to deepen understanding and reinforce learning.

Who may attend: Mid-senior level HR professionals, management consultants, and entrepreneurs

Programme duration: November 10-14, 2025

Delivery mode: Face to face - classroom based