Storytelling through cinema

Maestro Satyajit Ray has always been interested in drawing and painting and knew he would be a professional artist. To him, cinema came much later. A film fan, Ray immersed himself in the pages of film magazines and delved into the works of acclaimed directors such as William Wyler (Ben-Hur), John Ford (Stagecoach), and Frank Capra (Wonderful Life), meticulously studying their movies for distinctive qualities. “My education is based on the extremely well-written, well-directed, well-shot and well-acted films of the 1930 and 1940s,” Ray had said in an interview. However, it was a visit to London and a viewing of Vittorio De Sica’s ‘Bicycle Thieves’ (1948) that sparked Ray’s deep love for filmmaking.

The film industry is thriving, and the cool thing is, you can jump into filmmaking at any age. Success in this field isn’t confined to the young. Anyone can chart a path to achievement regardless of their age or educational background. Just imagine, James Cameron was a truck driver before he mesmerised the world with his cinema. “One needs to just pick up a camera and start shooting something with the intention of making a film. Every filmmaker starts as a fan. I get my ideas in the same place everybody gets their ideas, out of your imagination. Every film you have ever watched, every book you have ever read, every dream you ever had before you can radiate, you need to absorb,” the ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ director said.

While film school has its advantages, some of the greatest filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Stanley Kubrick, Quentin Tarantino, Ray, Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak and many more are self-taught and never attended any film school. However, going to film school is like a training ground. It’s where you can observe, discuss, plan, and apply your skills. It’s a lab for discovering the limits of your expressions and the validity of your ideas. Covering everything from concept development to cinematography, editing, production, and distribution, film school helps you see things with a creative eye, guided by mentors. In India, there are premier film schools like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the National School of Drama (NSD), and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). FTII offers a three-year PG Diploma course in direction and screenplay writing. The final merit list is determined through a written examination (JET), orientation, and an interview. FTII has produced renowned alumni such as Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Girish Kasaravalli, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The institute focuses on practical training, boasts of experienced faculty, and provides state-of-the-art facilities. Similarly, SRFTI also offers courses covering various aspects of filmmaking, including direction, cinematography, editing, and screenwriting.

For SRFTI graduate and popular Bengali director Avijit Sen of ‘Projapati’ and ‘Tonic’ fame, the script is the key factor in filmmaking. Even with technical knowledge from film school, he believes that the script’s quality is more crucial than technicalities for aspiring filmmakers. If you want to study filmmaking abroad, check out places like the USC School of Cinematic Arts, American Film Institute, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, California Institute of the Arts, and National Film and Television School. Actress Kangana Ranaut did an 8-week screenwriting programme at New York Film Academy before becoming a director.

Christopher Nolan, the visionary director behind ‘Inception’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ didn’t attend any film school. His dad wanted him to

have a backup, so he studied

English. In interviews, Nolan has said his English degree greatly informed his filmmaking and

writing process.

Filmmaking isn’t just about directing; there are roles involving producers, editors, scriptwriters, cinematographers, and the like. With the success of OTT platforms, filmmaking has expanded. Technology, like Artificial Intelligence, is also changing the entertainment industry. Filmmakers can work in studios, OTT platforms, TV networks, production companies, advertising agencies, and more. The options are diverse, and it’s not just about making movies for the big screen anymore.

National award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh suggests aspiring directors to watch movies, read about cinema, and take masterclasses or direction workshops. He emphasised the importance of learning about various art forms to develop a unique perspective. Ghosh, known for ‘Mayurakshi’ and ‘Shesh Pata’, started as a scriptwriter after studying journalism at Calcutta University. His social media series on filmmaking, editing, and cinematography serves as a valuable resource for budding filmmakers.

The OTT market in India is thriving, expected to reach US$3,666.00 million in 2023 and grow at a rate of 8.79% annually, hitting US$5,586.00 million by 2028 (Statista). The Indian film industry crossed 172 billion (INR) in 2022. Filmmaking is a promising career in this scenario. “AI and Augmented Reality are reshaping the cinematic landscape. This is an age of reverse mentoring. We, the seniors, must learn from the young,” said ‘Saaransh’ director Mahesh Bhatt at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.