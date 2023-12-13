Stamping memories at South Point

To mark the platinum jubilee year of South Point School and High School, India Post, Philatelic Department in Kolkata, recently designed a special postage stamp through their ‘My Stamp’ programme. The stamp was unveiled at the school, and it’s a significant occasion as South Point School, founded in 1954, is approaching its 70th year on April 1, 2024.

The event saw the presence of Sudarshana Sen, Deputy Director PO, Business Development & Marketing, Kolkata GPO and Dulal Das, Asst. Dy. Director PO, Philatelic Bureau, Kolkata along with S K Daga, Trustee & Vice President and Krishna Damani, Trustee & Secretary of South Point Education Society and other senior teachers and students.

On this occasion, 12,000 students at South Point School will use the new school stamp and special stationery provided by the school. They’ll be writing and sending letters to their parents and guardians at home. It’s a fun way for the students to celebrate the school’s big anniversary and share their excitement with their families.

India Post has set up a mini post office in the school just for this occasion. Dr. (Mrs) Madhu Kohli, director, South Point School, thanked India Post for letting the kids experience writing and sending letters themselves. This way, they can see their letters go all the way home and keep the special stamp too. The school wanted all students to enjoy the activity especially at a time when we don’t write letters much, except during exams.